Men's Soccer wins against Dordt

The Men’s Soccer team got back to their winning ways on Saturday through a 4-2 victory over Dordt University.
The Tigers got on the scoreboard in the 17th minute of play, with Senior Reynaldo Villafuerte scoring for the Tigers off of an assist from fellow senior Chandler Farnsworth.
Doane would double the lead in the 29th minute with a finish from freshman Kobi Smith off of a pass from senior Camilo Porto.
Doane would extend their lead in the second half, as Smith found the net again off a set-up from Villafuerte.
Dordt scored their only goal in the 64th minute, but Doane fired back in the 69th with junior Gilberto Rodriguez, assisted by Smith.
The scoring ended after a 76th minute goal by Dordt. The game finished with that scoreline.
Doane out-shot the visiting Defenders 31-13 in the game. Senior goalkeeper Nicolas Arce collected five saves en route to his first win of the season.
Smith said he felt confident following the game, stating he was happy the team was able to get back in the winning way.
“Being able to overcome these past few weeks by showing what we had to offer felt amazing. I went into the game wanting to win, so coming out on top definitely boosted us back to where we needed to be,” Smith said.
Rodriguez talked about what has been working for the team throughout the season and the team’s need to be able to finish games out.
“Short passes, speed of play and counter attacks are what are working for us. We need to improve on closing and finishing off games which has been our main problem all season long,” Rodriguez said.
Smith added the fact that the game felt much smoother to him, with the team seemingly connecting with each other more than in the past.
Rodriguez noted the importance Smith has had on the team this season, saying he has been a player who has really stepped up and helped the team win.
When it came to moving forward, Smith was confident in the team’s ability to win and make the playoffs.
“I am positive we will make it there this year. We all work so hard during practice and push each other to be our best on and off the field. We may make a few mistakes on the way, but we can hold with any team if we keep up what we are doing right now,” Smith said.
Rodriguez echoed Smith’s comments, saying he believes the team has the ability to win out and be in a strong position for the playoffs.
The Men’s Team will return on Oct. 28, as they will play Concordia University in Seward. Kick-off for the game is at 8 p.m.