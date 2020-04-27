Doane’s sixth annual Doane Athletic Awards Ceremony was broadcasted on Doane Sports Network April 27, at 7 p.m. Each year, these awards honor student athletes who are recognized for most valuable players, scholar-athletes and female and male athletes of the year.
This year’s Sharon Wilch Woman’s Athlete of the Year went to senior Kate Grint. Grint won the 2020 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor Track and Field national title in the women’s shot put and had the top throw in the Great Plains Athletic Conference 12 out of 14 weeks she competed the last two years. Grint also earned an All-American honor in the women’s weight throw at nationals. Grint will graduate in May with eight All-American honors, with five of them during the indoor season.
The Male Athlete of the Year honor went to sophomore Baagii Boldmaa. Boldmaa went undefeated and won the 141-pound weight division at the 2020 NAIA Wrestling National Championships. He was a force for Doane Wrestling going 31-2 on the season, with his only losses being to wrestlers from NCAA D1 schools. Boldmaa was only taken down twice this year by NAIA opponents and recorded 25 takedowns at the national meet.
The Bill Bayer Memorial Scholarship was awarded to a junior student-athlete who is a leader in athletics and in the classroom. Olivia DeFord received this honor. As part of the nationally ranked Dance team, DeFord earned NAIA All-American honors this year while maintaining a 3.98 grade point average as a Biology major. Along with teammate junior Renee Lukowicz, she earned the Dance team’s first First Team All-American Honors.
The Philip Stuart Becker Award was awarded to a senior student athlete who is a leader in athletics and in the classroom. This year, the award went to Katie Petersen. Petersen was part of the shotgun sports team and was part of the inaugural team for Doane four years ago. Petersen was one of the top scorers on the team this year.
Most valuable players for each team were also announced at the ceremony. Due to COVID-19, some teams did not get to finish their seasons, but awards were still given based on performance up until then.
MVP’s include:
Men’s soccer - Nishesh Yadav
Women’s soccer - Courtney Ramaekers
Women’s cross country Mike Danaher Award - Jaci Parriott
Men’s cross country Ward Haylett Award - Alec Wick
Football Bert Knapp Trophy - Izaiah Celestine
Volleyball - Allison Kuenle
Wrestling - Baagii Boldmaa
Women’s basketball - Haylee Heits
Men’s basketball - Anthony Laravie
Cheer - Taylor Mitchell
Dance - Renee Lukowicz
Men’s golf - Roger Sack
Women’s golf - Tressa Bull
Men’s track and field Sanderson Prize - Levi Sudbeck
Women’s track and field Sanderson Prize - Kate Grint
Shotgun sports - Katie Petersen
Women’s tennis - Ava Macke
Men’s tennis - Jorge Chevez
Baseball Ben Grimes Memorial Scholarship - Lukas White
Softball - Tayler Mashburn