The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the cancelation of the spring 2020 sports season effective immediately.
No spring sport student athlete will be charged a season of competition and will be given two addition semester terms of attendance to provide relief.
"All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups," NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said. "However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control's recommendation yesterday to limit gathering to few than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships."