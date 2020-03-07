Six minutes and 46 seconds was all it took for the referee to slap the mat and announce the win of the first national champion for the Tigers in four years.
Sophomore Baagii Boldmaa, in his first season, became the second Tiger in the wrestling program’s history to become a national champion.
Boldmaa, from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, finished the 2020 NAIA National Wrestling Championships in the 141 pound weight division with a fall in 6:46 over No. 1 seed Kendon Lee from Grand View.
He was also named the Outstanding Wrestler of the Meet by the NAIA.
“I just want to thank my coaches and all my teammates,” Boldmaa said in an interview with the NAIA. “This match was pretty tough for me. About six months [ago] I prepared to wrestle him [Lee]. I am really thankful.”
Boldmaa fought his way through the national competition starting with a major decision win of 17-7 with eight takedowns recorded and a 7-3 decision getting him to the quarter finals.
It only took six seconds for Boldmaa to take control of the quarter final match where he defeated John Fox of York College with a 20-3 tech fall.
In the semifinals he beat No. 10 seed Trent Leon from Reinhardt University with a 13-6 decision.
Boldmaa went 5-0 in the tournament and went undefeated this season to NAIA wrestlers, receiving his only two losses by NCAA Division I wrestlers from Iowa and Nebraska.
This season, Boldmaa held a 31-2 record and received First Team recognition in the 2020 All-Great Plains Athletic Conference.