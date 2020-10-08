Homecoming: Doane vs. Dakota-Wesleyan

The Tigers lost 26-29 on Saturday, Oct. 3 during Doane University’s homecoming football game against Dakota Wesleyan University.
The game was full of surprise blocks, sacks and scores. Senior Joaquim Robinson blocked a pass by Dakota Wesleyan early on in the game, setting the tone for the rest of the game.
Dakota Wesleyan scored first with seven minutes left in the first quarter, not long after Doane missed a field goal attempt.
The Tigers ended the first quarter with senior Jacobi White carrying the ball for four yards. The team could not continue their momentum into the second quarter, granting Dakota Wesleyan a first down at their own 40-yard line.
Seniors Riley Heithoff and Riley Homolka sacked Dakota Wesleyan’s quarterback after their opponents racked up two incomplete passes.
With 11 minutes left in the second quarter, Dakota Wesleyan intercepted a throw. Soon after, Robinson intercepted the ball for the Tigers. Once again, Dakota Wesleyan intercepted the ball but could not make any progress in the game.
Three minutes before halftime, senior Jamaine Derogene scored for the Tigers when the team was one yard away from a touchdown.
Dakota Wesleyan came back strong and scored again with about a minute left in the second quarter. Less than 45 seconds later, The Tigers also made a touchdown. At halftime, Dakota Wesleyan was up 13-14.
Halfway through the third quarter, Dakota Wesleyan attempted a 36-yard field goal which was blocked by the Tigers.
Immediately following the play, senior Damond Brown was given his first mark for disqualification after a foul was called on him.
Only one touchdown was made in the third quarter by Dakota Wesleyan, making the score 13-21.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, White scored for Doane making it 19-21.
After Dakota Wesleyan’s first down, junior Cedric Gooch Jr. made an interception, leading to another touchdown for the Tigers. Thirteen minutes before the end of the game, the score stood at 26-21.
Dakota Wesleyan came back with a touchdown and a two-point conversion, tipping the score to 26-29.
Two fumbles were recovered by Dakota Wesleyan before the end of the game, but no more touchdowns were made.
The game ended with a score of 26-29 with Dakota Wesleyan coming out on top.
Doane’s next football game will be against Dordt University at 1 PM in Sioux Center, Iowa.